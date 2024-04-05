Total Solar Eclipse Event in Dallas

On April 8, the moon will pass directly between the sun and Earth, aligning perfectly to produce a total solar eclipse ! When this occurs, the moon casts a shadow along a portion of the Earth's surface, and Dallas is right in this path of totality! Join us at the Dallas Cotton Bowl® Stadium for a fun FREE event that promises to make your solar eclipse experience unforgettable.

We're bringing you front-row seats to witness the awe-inspiring cosmic event (weather permitting), kicking off at 9:30 AM CDT. This event will feature Neil deGrasse Tyson as our virtual guest speaker, along with Ready, Jet, Go!™ from PBS who will be there in person. Additional experts from NOAA, NSF, and NASA will talk about the eclipse, space weather, and why we study the sun. Gates will open at 8:30 AM CDT, so come early to visit booths and exhibits, which will include hands-on activities and take-home giveaways from various STEM organization

