Total Solar Eclipse Event at Fairgrounds

Not only will you get to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event, part of the proceeds will go to the Hope Center , which is a crucial resource center for the community. They provide all kinds of resources from food, clothing, legal, housing, employment and transportation assistance. Many fairgrounds will open on April 8 for residents and visitors to experience the total solar eclipse .

Counties like Hardin, Logan, Delaware, Murrow, Crawford, Wyandot and Union will be hosting an event or opening up their campgrounds. The event starts on Sunday and continues into Monday. Union County Fair Board Director Jessica Wells says there will be '...a lot of different vendors out at the fairgrounds: food trucks, cornhole, face painting for the kids, bounce houses. Everything for a family-fun type of weekend.

