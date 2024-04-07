Total Solar Eclipse and Comet Pons-Brooks to be Visible in North America

Each Monday, I pick out North America ’s celestial highlights for the week ahead (which also apply to mid-northern latitudes in the northern hemisphere), but be sure tothe chance to see a total solar eclipse that goes over northern Mexico, 15 U.S. States and five Canadian provinces then you’ll see a large partial solar eclipse.
Let’s hope for clear skies! Elsewhere in the sky is Comet Pons-Brooks, a short-period comet that loops around the sun every 71 years, which ought to be visible in binoculars this month alongside the moon as it emerges into the twilight evening sky in the days after the eclipse ( It also happens to be the week of the “Shawwal Moon,” the sighting of which ends the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan and begins the feasting festival of Eid-al-fitr.WWE WrestleMania 40 Results Winners And Grades From Night 1A chance to experience totality only comes around every 366 years, on average, for any one place on the planet. So, to have two total eclipses of the sun inside seven years in North America is quite something. Today’s totality will last up to 4 minutes and 26 seconds, but geography will be everything. Darkness in the day and a chance to see the sun's spectacular corona with naked eyes will only be open to those who try to travel to the 115-mile wide path of totality that stretches from the Pacific coast of northwestern Mexico to Atlantic Canad
Total Solar Eclipse Comet Pons-Brooks North America Shawwal Moon Ramadan Eid-Al-Fitr
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: newscientist - 🏆 541. / 51 Read more »
Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »
Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »