for freedom Thursday when the California Court of Appeal rejected his motion to be released on bond while he appeals his conviction forbut was denied, setting the stage for his follow-up request and refusal in the state appellate court’s 2nd District.

In his latest failed bail motion, Lanez and his lawyers argued he “is not likely to flee and does not pose a danger to the safety of any other person or to the community.” “He merely wishes to support his family and earn a living as is permissible pending the outcome of his appeal,” his motion filed Oct. 5 and obtained byIn her written ruling, Justice Lee Smalley Edmon, presiding judge of the 2nd District, noted that Peterson is a Canadian citizen and that he had his bail increased or modified multiple times during his prosecution, suggesting “there were concerns about appellant being a potential flight risk.

She further noted that new legislation cited in Peterson’s motion was not yet signed into law, so it didn’t apply. The legislation relates to enhancements on felonies. “Appellant currently stands convicted of a violent felony, which is a factor a court shall consider in determining whether the defendant poses a danger to the community,” Judge Edmon wrote. “Based on this record, appellant has not shown that the trial court unjustifiably denied relief or otherwise shown by clear and convincing evidence entitlement to relief.”The rapper tried to blame the shooting on Megan’s friend and assistant, Kelsey Harris, but the jury wasn’t swayed. headtopics.com

The two-week trial included head-spinning testimony from Harris, who was present in the SUV the morning of the shooting and who gave After seven hours of deliberations, the Los Angeles jury convicted Peterson on all three counts, finding that he assaulted Megan with a semi-automatic firearm, causing great bodily injury, discharged the weapon with gross negligence and possessed the concealed, unregistered weapon inside his SUV.

