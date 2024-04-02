Tori Spelling Announces Divorce from Dean McDermott After 18 Years

Tori Spelling, known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, announced her divorce from husband Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage. The news was first revealed on Instagram, and later confirmed by Spelling's official divorce filing.

In a podcast episode titled 'The headlines are true', Spelling shared the details of the breakup, including when and why it happened. The couple has five children together.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCut / 🏆 720. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tori Spelling Hugs Ex Dean McDermott's Girlfriend Lily CaloTori Spelling had a seemingly amicable meeting with estranged husband Dean McDermott and his girlfriend, Lily Calo, on Wednesday, March 6

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Dean McDermott Credits Tori Spelling and Lily Calo for His SobrietyDean McDermott gushed about the support he received from ex Tori Spelling and current girlfriend Lily Calo during his sobriety journey

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Dean McDermott says ex Tori Spelling and girlfriend Lily Calo ‘get along fabulously’: ‘I’m blessed’Dean McDermott says ex Tori Spelling and girlfriend Lily Calo ‘get along fabulously’: ‘I’m blessed’

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Tori Spelling Cries After Meeting with Husband Dean McDermottTori Spelling and Dean McDermott met up at a Los Angeles storage facility this week, with Spelling breaking down in tears after the exchange

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Tori Spelling Breaks Down in Tears While Reuniting With Ex Dean McDermott at Storage UnitThe exes were photographed together going through items at a storage unit.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Tori Spelling Files to Divorce Dean McDermottTori Spelling has filed for divorce from Dean McDermott.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »