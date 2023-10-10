Top US general faces tough task of assuring Europe of Ukraine support

Brown, who took over as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff last month, arrived in Brussels on Tuesday for a monthly meeting of global support for Ukraine, known as the Ukraine Contact Group. He will be joined by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin later this evening.

"Over the next few days I'll be having meetings to reassure our partners," Brown said, while travelling to Brussels. But Brown, and others at the Pentagon, have no control over the U.S. House of Representatives, which last week voted to oust speaker Kevin McCarthy three days after he led the passage of a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown that included no new money for Ukraine.

Some European officials have openly expressed concern about funds for Ukraine being held up by infighting within the U.S. Congress. But many have also said they are confident the Biden administration will find ways to keep the aid flowing. headtopics.com

Washington has provided $44 billion to supply Kyiv with dozens of tanks, thousands of rockets and millions of rounds of ammunition since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Read more:

Reuters »

Ukraine expects 'record' number of drone attacks this winter - air forceUkraine expects 'record' number of drone attacks this winter - air force

Ukraine expects 'record' number of drone attacks this winter, air force saysUkraine's air force expects a record number of Russian drone attacks on its soil this winter, its spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Sunday, as Kyiv girds for a second winter of mass bombardment of its energy facilities.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails 'good news' on air defence after talks in RomaniaUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had 'good news' on artillery and air defence supplies after talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, but gave no details.

No change in top 5, Harlandale returns to TNL Top 10SAN ANTONIO - It was another thrilling week of high school football, and its time to unveil another edition of our TNL Top 10.The bottom five from bottom to to

KENS 5 Top Five | Epic showdown looming between top two teamsKENS 5's Vinnie Vinzetta breaks down the top five high school football teams this week.

Ukraine live briefing: U.S. mulls joint funding package for Israel and Ukraine; Hroza mourns its deadCongressional Republicans expressed opposition to White House considerations about attaching aid for Ukraine to an emergency request for Israel.