Top takeaways from Kevin McCarthy’s farewell speech

“I don’t regret standing up for choosing governance over grievance. It is my responsibility. It is my job," McCarthy said at a news conference following the vote."I do not regret negotiating. Our government is designed to find compromise.

Here are the five takeaways from McCarthy's farewell speech that signal more tensions among Republicans moving forward.Rep. Nancy Mace's (R-SC) reason for voting to remove McCarthy came down to broken promises regarding her bills, something McCarthy said was"not right.

"We just got her one bill out, and it came back, the other bill doing on guns, it just wasn't working. She wanted to do something else; we did something else. I just don't appreciate — I bite my lip, I let people say things that aren't true, but it's not right. It is not right," he added.

Pelosi was absent from the vote to vacate McCarthy. She had traveled to California with the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein on her final journey home after dying on Friday at 90.McCarthy said he viewed his position as speaker through the lens of"why do something for myself that could hurt the country," but his eight Republican colleagues who voted against him did not have that same thought. headtopics.com

McCarthy took special aim at Gaetz, who accused him of making a"back deal" with Democrats to pass a continuing resolution over the weekend to fund the government temporarily, which he says is in direct violation of the speakership agreement brokered in January.

"That's not governing, that's not becoming of a member of Congress. ... It was all about his ethics, but that's all right," he added.McCarthy took a shot at House Democrats, who all voted against his speakership but voted almost unanimously for the continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown.

