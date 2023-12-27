Top Performances of the Year: A Different Perspective

Adjani Salmon in 'Dreaming Whilst Black,' Daisy May Cooper in 'Am I Being Unreasonable?' and Sarah Lancashire in 'Happy Valley.'lists. But what fun would that be? You already know that Sarah Snook and Devery Jacobs and Steven Yeun are great. Or you should. That’s why, when Angie and I set out to do this list, we started with the simple rule: “Nothing from either of our Top 10 lists.

” Those performances and those shows have been celebrated amply, and we wanted to cover as many of the year’s standouts as possible.Oh, and if it seems like most of our favorite performances of the year were from women? You don’t know the half of it. Had we had more time or space, we would have loved to write about Aunjanue Ellis (— Daisy May Cooper thrived as both creator-star and simply star, a breakthrough for American viewers and a confirmation for British fans. In Hulu’s, co-created with Selin Hizli, she plays a depressed mom with a secret whose life gets turned upside-down when she makes a new frien





THR » / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Congress' first year ends with a whimper, and next year looks no betterThis Congress started with showy bluster, a bitter 15-round, multi-day spectacle to elect a House speaker, a Republican who vowed to "never quit," and then did just that. House lawmakers proceeded not only to oust the GOP speaker, they also punished their own colleagues with censures and expulsion, launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and were barely able to conduct the basics of governing by keeping federal offices from shuttering. While this first year of the 118th Congress was a historic one, thanks to the dizzying turmoil coming from the Republicans on the House side of the Capitol, next year is headed toward more of the same. With just 27 bills and resolutions signed into law, not counting a few board appointments, it's among the most do-nothing sessions of Congress in recent times.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Top Federal Official Departing Biden Administration in Unexpected MoveAnn Carlson, the acting administrator for the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), is leaving her role to assist with the transition.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

The Changing Landscape of TV in 2024 and BeyondThe cyclical conclusion of what we’ve come to know as Peak TV intersected with an unprecedented, production-halting strike by two key industry guilds wanting proper compensation and protections against whatever is coming next. None of this meant there was a lack of new programming, mind you, but it led to unusually staggered release windows and more high-profile unscripted and international offerings than ever before. Plus, there was a run of series finales for some of the more acclaimed shows of the past decade, climaxing in that wild week in whichIt’s too soon to necessarily know what TV will look like in 2024 or 2025, but I’m confident the basic answer will be “different,” and not just because so many of the shows that have anchored my recent Top 10 lists —No, there definitely was not a lack of programming this year, much less a lack of top-notch programming

Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »

Get the Top Racial Equity Stories from Amsterdam NewsStay connected with Amsterdam News, the oldest continuously published Black newspaper, and get the top Racial Equity stories of the day. Sign up to receive their acclaimed newsletter Editorially Black!

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

CRU Releases Top 10 Sustainability Predictions for Commodity Markets in 2024Global mining and metals sector consultancy CRU has released its top 10 sustainability predictions for commodity markets in 2024, covering topics that were already hot this year. These include reporting standards, nature conservation, climate action, carbon pricing and critical raw materials. As reporting pressures increase, companies need to prepare for a range of new and expanded reporting requirements both in scope and quantity. CRU warns that standards are increasingly overlapping, which mean that transition planning is critical to navigating policy uncertainty and liability risk. There are increasingly significant risks for organizations or supply chains that operate across multiple jurisdictions. For policy makers, the more standards diverge, the more they could raise costs and create reporting fatigue, the analysts say.Businesses will increasingly need to begin to monitor and prepare for legislation on nature and biodiversity.

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Google Reveals Top Trending Recipes of 2023, McDonald's Shake Takes the LeadGoogle has released its annual list of the year’s top trending searches, including the platform’s most searched recipes. The highest trending recipe of 2023 came from McDonald’s, with their limited-edition purple shake in honor of Grimace. The shake's flavor caused confusion and sparked discussions on social media.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »