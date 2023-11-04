Top Official in Washington, D.C. Mayor's Office Arrested for Alleged Domestic Assault

A top official in the Washington, D.C., mayor's office was arrested for an alleged domestic assault towards his wife, police say. Police say that Dr. Christopher Rodriguez, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's assistant city administrator and acting chief technology officer, was arrested at his home in Northwest D.C. According to a police report obtained by FOX 5 D.C., the domestic violence incident happened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

. Authorities say that Rodriguez allegedly pushed his wife to the ground in connection to a fight the pair was having. DC CONTINUES EXPERIENCING SOARING CRIME RATES DESPITE COUNCIL CHAIRMAN SAYING ‘THERE IS NO CRIME CRISIS’ When the responding officers asked the alleged victim if she required assistance from DC Safe – the District's crisis intervention agency for domestic violence – Rodriguez's wife refused. DC POLICE ARREST BOY, 12, FOLLOWING ARMED CARJACKING IN BROAD DAYLIGHT: ‘IT’S GOTTEN SO BAD' Rodriguez was placed under arrest for simple assault domestic violence, police said. CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The Mayor's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, but confirmed to FOX 5 that Rodriguez has been placed on administrative leave

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXNEWS: Top Washington DC official arrested over domestic violence incident with wifeChristopher Rodriguez, Washington, D.C., assistant city administrator and acting chief technology officer, was arrested at his home for a domestic violence incident.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

ABC7CHİCAGO: Mayor Brandon Johnson visiting Washington DC to ask for help with migrant crisisChicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Washington DC Thursday asking the White House for help.

Source: ABC7Chicago | Read more »

NYPOST: FBI raids home of top Mayor Eric Adams fundraiser Brianna SuggsMayor Eric Adams, two other Dem mayors head to White House to talk migrant crisis

Source: nypost | Read more »

ABC7NY: FBI searches Brooklyn home of top fundraiser, campaign consultant linked to Mayor Eric AdamsFBI agents are executing a search warrant at the Brooklyn, home of Brianna Suggs, who is a top fundraiser and campaign consultant linked to Mayor Eric Adams.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more »

ALLSİDESNOW: Feds Raid Home of NYC Mayor’s Top Fundraising OperativeFederal agents descended on the home of a top cash-handler for high-rolling New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday—further rattling an admini...

Source: AllSidesNow | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: FBI said to have searched home of top fundraiser for New York Mayor Eric AdamsThe search of Brianna Suggs’s Brooklyn home was confirmed by two people familiar with the investigation.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »