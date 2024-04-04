Top Girls' Basketball Recruit Sarah Strong Shines in McDonald's All-American Game

Sarah Strong, the top-ranked girls’ basketball recruit for the class of 2024, had an impressive performance in the McDonald’s All-American game. She scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, helping the East team secure a 98-74 victory over the West. Strong, a 6-foot-2 forward from Grace Christian School in North Carolina, is currently the No. 1-ranked recruit in the espnW Class of 2024 recruiting rankings.

She expressed her intention to make a commitment decision regarding her college choice in the near future. Strong was named co-MVP of the game alongside her East teammate Joyce Edwards, who is the No. 2-ranked recruit and has already committed to play for South Carolina. Edwards contributed 19 points to the team's victory. Both players emphasized the importance of building relationships and creating lasting memories with their fellow recruits

