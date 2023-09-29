Top Free Agent Teases AEW WrestleDream Debut

Mariah May has to 'catch a flight' on Sunday. Through nine months of 2023, AEW has added big names like Jay White and Aussie Open, but has spent the majority of the year putting their already-established roster on a higher pedestal.

All Elite Wrestling has been fairly tame when it comes to free agent signings this year. Tony Khan's wrestling company has gone on shopping sprees in just about every year of its existence, bringing in its base roster upon launch in 2019 and adding top talent every couple of months in every subsequent year. 2020 saw the likes of Matt Hardy, Brodie Lee, Miro, Sting, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, FTR and more join the roster. 2021 followed up with AEW's most high-profile acquisitions with the likes of Paul Wight, Christian Cage, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole. More top talent followed in 2022 with Swerve Strickland, Claudio Castagnoli, Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, Athena, and Buddy Matthews.

It was reported this past August that AEW had talks with May about her joining the company. The 25-year-old May has garnered attention for her work in the United Kingdom independent circuit as well as her matches in STARDOM. STARDOM has helped launch the careers of WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Toni Storm, Chelsea Green, Jamie Hayter, Taya Valkyrie, Blair Davenport, and more.

AEW WrestleDream goes down on Sunday, October 1st. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for live coverage of the show.