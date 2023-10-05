Top ex-cop helped Bob Menendez's killer wife leave car crash without sobriety test or handing over phone

Date set for Bob Menendez’s bribery trialA retired top policeman helped Robert Menendez’s wife-to-be leave the scene of her fatal car crash without a sobriety test or handing over her phone.

Mordaga, 66, helped her leave behind the totaled car and take her belongings from it after quizzing the patrolman dealing with the crash on what he planned to do. The fatal collision on December 12, 2018, led to part of the sweeping bribery and corruption charges brought against her and Menendez, which they both deny.

Arslanian’s role in 49-year-old Koop’s death, however, only emerged Wednesday, in dashcam footage and other records released by Bogota Police Department toNadine Arslanian’s black Mercedes was smashed up after she hit and killed a pedestrian in 2018. She later texted her friend, Wael Hana, who is also indicted in the federal bribery scheme, that she needed a new Mercedes. headtopics.com

Records also suggest that Arslanian was not the first person to call 911 after the crash, at 7.35pm, because the dispatcher tells her an officer is already on the scene. She told the dispatcher she was in “Teaneck,” which is more than a mile away from Bogota.

Minutes later, the dashcam shows someone off-camera being asked: “You’re retired, you said?” That person, identified by The Post as Mordaga, said “yes,” and that he was retired from “Hackensack.”

Read more:

nypost »

N.J. Rabbi: Bob Menendez has been a champion for Israel but now he needs to resignThe allegations against the senator and his spouse are far too odious and corrupt for him to face while serving in this honored role.

Sen. Bob Menendez on potential resignation: ‘We will announce it when it comes time'Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife are charged with bribery by prosecutors who say the lawmaker helped businessmen who gave then cash, gold and a car.

The George Santos of the Senate: Dems still willing to work with embattled Sen. Bob MenendezSenate Democrats are open to working with Sen. Robert Menendez, despite most pushing for the New Jersey Democrat to resign in the face of federal bribery and corruption charges.

Sen. Bob Menendez on re-election bid: ‘We will announce it when it comes time'Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife are charged with bribery by prosecutors who say the lawmaker helped businessmen who gave then cash, gold and a car.

Sen. Bob Menendez on reelection bid: 'We will announce it when it comes time'Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife are charged with bribery by prosecutors who say the lawmaker helped businessmen who gave then cash, gold and a car.

Report: Sen. Bob Menendez's wife hit and killed pedestrian in 2018 car crashAccording to new reports, Nadine Arslanian (now Menendez) was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in December 2018.