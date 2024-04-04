Top Daily Deals: Free Samsung 65-inch TV with Pre-Order, TP-Link Kasa Bulbs for $6.25, Dyson V11 25% Off

Top daily deals on Thursday include a rare opportunity to score a Samsung 65-inch smart TV for FREE when you pre-order a new 2024 model. You can also score TP-Link Kasa smart LED bulbs for $6.25 each, and the Dyson V11 cordless stick vacuum is 25% off. Keep reading to see all of our picks for the top deals of the day on Thursday, April 4.
Top Deals of the Day • 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit • TP-Link Kasa smart light bulbs are on sale for $6.25 each thanks to a discount and an extra coupon • 📺 FREE TV: Pre-order a TV from Samsung's new 2024 lineup and get a free Samsung 65-inch TV! This deal is also available directly from Samsung • Don't miss the Dyson V11 while it's down to $44
Daily Deals Samsung TV Pre-Order TP-Link Kasa Bulbs Dyson V11 Discount
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »
Free, on-demand shuttle will link UTSA campuses downtownFree, on-demand shuttle will be available to UTSA students and the public starting Monday.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »
Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »