Top cop’s public commitment to transparency could lead to long sought Chicago Police reforms

It it is the first such report since Mayor Brandon Johnson appointed Snelling to lead the department in August. The report referenced a vow Snelling made in a media interview to be open and transparent in explaining policing to the public, remarks that mirrored promises he made in the news conference announcing his appointment.
"It is our hope that his commitment to transparency will be reflected in the Chicago Police Department’s immediate efforts to address unfulfilled reforms and achieve the outcomes intended by the Consent Decree."
"Superintendent Snelling has the opportunity to address challenges that have disproportionately delayed progress across the Consent Decree," Hickey wrote. Hickey is leading a team of experts advising and tracking Chicago Police Department’s reform efforts under the federal consent decree signed in 2019. In her latest report, Hickey said the department needs to develop transparent plans to address community policing and engagement, staffing issues and data collection.
"The City and the CPD are called to address ongoing, new, and evolving challenges such as violent crime, the upcoming Democratic National Convention, and the crisis involving unhoused new arrivals. Based on our experience with the CPD’s new leadership so far, we expect that the CPD will incorporate its reform efforts to manage these challenges," Hickey wrote.
