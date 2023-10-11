Top congressional Democrats will visit Jackson to boost voter turnout ahead of state election

by Taylor Vance, Mississippi Today October 11, 2023 U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, a top Democrat in Congress, will travel to Jackson this weekend with fellow Democrat U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson to help energize voter turnout ahead of Mississippi’s November statewide election.

As north Mississippi’s current utility regulator, Presley has previously worked with Clyburn and Thompson on legislation to expand broadband internet to rural areas and cultivated a relationship with him. But the underlying purpose of the events goes beyond Presley and the November election.

Read more:

