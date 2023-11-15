Top Clinton Confidant and Former Top Bush Aide Join in Support of Israel, Condemn Far-Left Rhetoric

A top Clinton confidant and former top Bush aide joined together in support of Israel and in condemning hateful rhetoric, including that espoused by far-left members of Congress, as thousands of pro-Israel demonstrators converged in Washington, D.C. Marc Thiessen, a former chief speechwriter for then-President George W.

Bush, and Philippe Reines, a longtime confidant of Hillary Clinton, spoke out Tuesday on 'The Story,' with Thiessen praising the former first lady for her 'clarity' on the Hamas invasion. Thiessen nodded to the fact he and Reines often sparred politically back in the era of the Clintons and Bushes, while saying Reines' former boss is a 'wonderful' voice on the left in support of Israel's right to exist amid Hamas terror. 'Hillary Clinton has been a paragon of clarity on this issue,' he said. 'She's been wonderful in speaking out against Hamas and against cease-fires and all the rest of i

