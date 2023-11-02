https://www.wsj.com/us-news/education/top-business-schools-are-enrolling-more-women-than-men-375913bbWomen now make up at least half of full-time M.B.A. students at five top business schools, the most to reach that milestone in a given year, new data show.in recent years. Full-time M.B.A. programs at Penn State University and the University of Oxford hit parity for the first time this academic year.
