Top Biden aide with close ties to Hunter revealed as first WH staffer to comb through docs at think tank

A top aide to President Biden who has close ties to Hunter Biden, even referring to him as a 'brother' in emails, was the first person to 'take inventory' of Biden’s documents and materials at his think tank, according to a new timeline released by the House Oversight Committee.

Months later, Hunter gave a speech at Harvard, but only after he ran the draft by Tomasini first. JOE BIDEN NOMINATES FORMER HUNTER BIDEN LAW FIRM COLLEAGUE AS SPECIAL COUNSEL Furthermore, President Biden regularly met with his inner circle at the Wilmington, Delaware, home where classified documents have also been discovered. Hunter Biden had stayed at the house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea dealA gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal in the Hunter Biden case has been dismissed as a judge signed off on a prosecution request. Wednesday's order from U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika formally removes a gun-possession charge that has now been replaced by an unrelated three-count indictment filed after the agreement imploded in July. The president’s son is charged with violating measures against drug users having guns when he bought and kept a revolver for about 11 days i

Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea dealA gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal in the Hunter Biden case has been dismissed as a judge signed off on a prosecution request.

Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea dealA gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal in the Hunter Biden case has been dismissed as a judge signed off on a prosecution request

Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea dealA gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal in the Hunter Biden case has been dismissed as a judge signed off on a prosecution request.

Hunter Biden investigation: Judge sides with special counsel Weiss on key pointSarah Bedford is a political and investigative reporter for the Washington Examiner. She is also a Tony Blankley fellow at the Steamboat Institute. Previously, she was a White House reporter for CNN. She was a Robert Novak journalism fellow at the Fund for American Studies and is a graduate of the National Journalism Center fellowship program. Sarah attended George Washington University.

Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea dealA gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal in the Hunter Biden case was dismissed Wednesday as a judge signed off on a prosecution request.