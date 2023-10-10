Top American colleges seek to quell anti-Israel sentiment in wake of Hamas attacks

New York University School of Law was among colleges at the center of a debate Tuesday over how to respond to the attacks in Israel. | Seth Wenig/APNEW YORK — Colleges across the country on Tuesday were facing a bitter divide on campuses over Hamas’ attacks on Israel, with administrators at odds with far-left student groups that were pushing a pro-Palestinian narrative.

Comments from college presidents calling for calm and compassion have been met with strong condemnation by student associations that took Israel to task over its control of the region. And Pro-Palestinian messaging from students has caused an uproar among political leaders on the left and the right.

At New York University School of Law, the president of the student bar association drew swift rebuke Tuesday after writing in the association’s newsletter to “not condemn Palestinian resistance.” “This week, I want to express, first and foremost, my unwavering and absolute solidarity with Palestinians in their resistance against oppression toward liberation and self-determination,” Ryna WorkmanThe missive — which was shared widely across X, the platform formerly known as Twitter — was met with scores of outraged comments from leaders, advocates and lawmakers. headtopics.com

“If you are speaking to an Israeli mother whose child has been beheaded, I cannot think of anything more callous and cruel than telling a grieving mother: you had it coming,” Rep. The school’s Jewish students and alumni also pledged to take action, and university officials sought to distance themselves from the communiqué.

“The statement issued by the Student Bar Association does not in any way reflect the point of view of NYU,” John Beckman, an NYU spokesperson, said in a statement. “Acts of terrorism are immoral.” NYU President Linda Mills and board chair Evan CheslerCampus ideological battles often serve as indicators of national culture war issues — and particularly of divisions within the Democratic Party. headtopics.com

