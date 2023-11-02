Top 5 Animals Minecraft Still Needs To Add

Squirrels For a game with trees as the starting point, it's a little unusual that the amount of creatures that dwell in them is so low. Squirrels are what comes to mind when you think of the animal that might fall out of a tree if you start punching it, which makes it a pretty immersion-encouraging addition to Minecraft if it were to be officially added.

United States Headlines Read more: GAMEPUR »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GAMEPUR: Top 10 Minecraft Dog Mods That Pair Perfectly With Armadillos UpdateMinecraft mods have lots of options for your dogs! Learn more about all kinds of dog mods that you can add to Minecraft to improve not only your furry companion, but the Armadillo armor that they wear.

Source: Gamepur | Read more ⮕

GIZMODO: Say Goodbye to America’s Racist BirdsThe animals’ new names will refer to—surprise—the animals themselves, and that’s good!

Source: Gizmodo | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: Georgia back on top in KSL.com Sports Top 25 Fan Poll in Week 9Michigan's two-week run as the No. 1 team is over.

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

FIELDGULLS: Seahawks vs Ravens, Week 9: News, injury updates, odds, preview, recapThe top team in the NFC West takes on the top team in the AFC North.

Source: FieldGulls | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTS: 2023 college football top 10 rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 9Several national title contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pack, including Oregon, Georgia and Ohio State, who all had impressive wins this past weekend.

Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕

AP: Christian McCaffrey repeats as the top running back in the AP’s NFL Top 5 rankingsChristian McCaffrey has been scoring at a record-setting pace so far this season. That performance has helped the San Francisco 49ers star score the honor of being voted the top running back in the league by The Associated Press. McCaffrey got eight first-place votes and one second to be the only player named on all nine ballots.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕