Top 5 Animals Minecraft Still Needs To Add

Squirrels For a game with trees as the starting point, it's a little unusual that the amount of creatures that dwell in them is so low. Squirrels are what comes to mind when you think of the animal that might fall out of a tree if you start punching it, which makes it a pretty immersion-encouraging addition to Minecraft if it were to be officially added.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Gamepur | Read more ⮕
Source: Gizmodo | Read more ⮕
Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕
Source: FieldGulls | Read more ⮕
Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕
AP: Christian McCaffrey repeats as the top running back in the AP’s NFL Top 5 rankingsChristian McCaffrey has been scoring at a record-setting pace so far this season. That performance has helped the San Francisco 49ers star score the honor of being voted the top running back in the league by The Associated Press. McCaffrey got eight first-place votes and one second to be the only player named on all nine ballots.
Source: AP | Read more ⮕