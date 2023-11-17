Forbes screened more than 800 locales in the U.S. for everything from climate change risk to crime to availability of doctors. We then compared those that made the cut for what they offered in leisure pursuits—from the arts, fine dining and learning to hiking, skiing, watersports and golf. Here are the top 25.

erry and Al Hershey can afford to live anywhere they please after their successful careers—she in the corporate offices of Time Warner, he running businesses in medical device manufacturing and contract research and development. So, when they loaded up their 34-foot RV at their Bonita Springs, Florida home and hit the road to scout a second retirement locale, they headed to what might sound like a surprising place: Traverse City, Michigan, a small town (population 16,000) 250 miles northwest of Detroit, that sits on a bay opening to Lake Michigan. In 2021, the Hersheys moved into a 132-year-old, 5-bedroom Victorian three blocks from Grand Traverse Bay, where they spend six months a year with their goldendoodle and Aussiedoodl





🏆 327. Forbes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top 25 Retirement Locales in the U.S.Forbes screened more than 800 locales in the U.S. for everything from climate change risk to crime to availability of doctors. Here are the top 25 retirement locales that offer a range of leisure pursuits.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 327. / 23,4375 Read more »

Andrew Forbes - Forbes Technology CouncilAndrew Forbes's stories.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 327. / 23,4375 Read more »

Forbes unveils its 2023 list of top-earning dead celebritiesLet's explore how these deceased A-listers continue to leave an everlasting mark on both our hearts and the global economy.

Source: 10News - 🏆 327. / 23,4375 Read more »

12 Warren Buffett Style Dividend Stocks With A Margin Of SafetyI am the editor of three Forbes investment newsletters: Forbes Dividend Investor, Forbes Billionaire Investor and covered call writing advisory service, Forbes Premium Income Report. Prior to joining Forbes in 2001, I was a producer and reporter at CNN Financial News, focusing on stories about entrepreneurship.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 327. / 23,4375 Read more »

AP Top 25: Georgia is No. 1 for 19th straight poll; Alabama back in top 10Georgia extended its streak of No. 1 rankings in The Associated Press college football poll to 19 straight weeks, the third best in the history of the rankings

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 327. / 23,4375 Read more »

NFL top-10 rankings: Chiefs hold top spot; Eagles, Ravens rise; Dolphins, Lions fallKansas City stays No. 1, but the rest of the rankings are a jumble as the Eagles and Ravens fly high while the Dolphins and Lions regroup.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 327. / 23,4375 Read more »