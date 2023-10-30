HEAD TOPICS

Top 2025 NBA Draft prospect Cooper Flagg commits to Duke

 / Source: NBCLA

Cooper Flagg, the projected top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, announced his commitment to Duke University.

He visited Storrs, Conn., in September and made a second trip to Durham, N.C., on Oct. 20 before ultimately deciding on the Blue Devils.

The 16-year-old forward is from Newport, Maine, and plays for Montverde Academy in Florida. He's 6-foot-8 and weighs 200 pounds. Flagg reclassified from the class of 2024 to 2025, meaning he will take the floor at Duke for the 2024-25 season.

