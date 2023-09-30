Top 10 Rated Ultimate Team Players in EA Sports FC 24

The best players in Ultimate Team FC 24 SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT There are new names in the top 10 rated Ultimate Team players, but these will change as the year progresses and new cards are released.

While these will be hard to get early on, if you are lucky enough to find them, they will be great on the pitch and worth a lot of coins.

Related: EA Sports FC 24: Release Date, Editions & Pre-Order Bonuses 10 Harry Kane - Bayern Munich - ST - 90 After years of speculation, England striker Harry Kane has left Tottenham Hotspurs to join German side Bayern Munich. However, the record-breaking striker still has one of the game's highest-rated cards. Despite a lack of pace, his finishing remains deadly, with a shooting stat of 93, and most players can pick him up early in the yearly cycle.

9 Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid - GK - 90 Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois remains the highest-rated goalkeeper for another year with a 90 rating that matches his card from FIFA 23. He has excellent all-round stats for a keeper with 93 reflexes and 90 handling, which will save you when the opposition is through on goal.

Read more:

screenrant »

Browns' top-rated defense faces toughest test so far with matchup against QB Lamar Jackson, RavensCleveland's defense has dominated this season. The league's top-rated unit will face its toughest test to date on Sunday in Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Protect your important documents and valuables with the best safes in 2023These top-rated safes can help protect your most precious items.

Team Europe dominates Team US on first day of 2023 Ryder CupThe Europeans jumped all over the Americans and took a 6.5-1.5 lead on Friday to open the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Team Europe dominates Team US on first day of 2023 Ryder CupThe Europeans jumped all over the Americans and took a 6.5-1.5 lead on Friday to open the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Top 10 Alabama HS football team to forfeit 4 wins this yearCoosa Christian will forfeit all four victories this season for violating the AHSAA transfer rule.

Top Ripple Partner SCB Teams up With Major Asian VC TeamSiam Commercial Bank (SCB) has entered into partnership with Hashed, Tier-1 South Korean VC firm