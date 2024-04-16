Head Topics

Top 10 Plays from Week 3 of UFL

Week 3 of the UFL featured exciting trick plays, dynamic offenses, and strong defenses. Here are the top 10 plays from the week.

Week 3 of the UFL kept fans on the edge of their seats with trick plays , electric offenses and hard-hitting defenses . Here are the top 10 plays from Week 3 ! 10. Luis Perez to Tyler Vaughns to De'Veon Smith, Arlington Renegades The Renegades added a little trickery to the game, using a lateral pass from Vaughns to Smith to convert on third-and-14, which took the ball down to the 35-yard line. 9.

Vinny Papale, Memphis Showboats Papale put the jets on after securing a pass from Williams, taking the ball to the end zone to tie the score 6-6 late in the first quarter. 5. Jace Sternberger, Birmingham Stallions The Stallions lucked out after Martinez's pass was deflected right into the hands of his wide-open tight end in the end zone. 4.

UFL Week 3 Top Plays Trick Plays Electric Offenses Hard-Hitting Defenses

 

