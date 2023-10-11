Top 10 must-haves when packing for a vacation revealed

A survey about packing for vacation found eyeglasses as the"top must-have" for 78% of respondents, followed by portable chargers (51%) and prescription sunglasses (24%).

The survey of 2,000 Americans who wear glasses or contacts and travel found that they missed out on activities while traveling including watersports (24%), physical activities (13%) and going to the pool (13%).

A third said they could probably last less than a day in a foreign country without access to their glasses or contacts. Nearly as many (32%) admitted they would enjoy traveling more if they didn’t need their eyewear. headtopics.com

The survey also asked respondents how they navigate their travel plans with eyewear. It found eyeglasses were found to be the “top must-have” for 78% of respondents, followed by portable chargers (51%) and prescription sunglasses (24%).

Other popular activities included eating local cuisine (37%), relaxing (33%) and making new memories (29%). “Travel has been a top priority for many these past few years,” said Wiley. “And while seeing and experiencing new sights is important to invigorating our senses – especially vision – travelers also need to be sure to practice good hygiene and not compromise eye safety because contact lenses aren’t recommended in the pool, the ocean or other types of open water. headtopics.com

The average glasses wearer owns two pairs of glasses and will bring both with them while traveling or on vacation. Meanwhile, the average contact wearer will bring three extra pairs with them while traveling.

Read more:

nypost »

U.S. top diplomat Blinken to travel to Israel on WednesdayU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be traveling on Wednesday to meet with senior Israeli leaders, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday, in a solidarity visit with Israel following an unprecedented Hamas attack that killed more than 1,000 Israelis over the weekend.

Top San Jose Sharks top storylines for 2023-2024: Will one end in Celebrini?San Jose Sharks questions for 2023-2024: Do they sign Anthony Duclair or trade Logan Couture? Will attendance improve, and can they win the NHL Draft Lottery?

KENS 5 Top Five | Epic showdown looming between top two teamsKENS 5's Vinnie Vinzetta breaks down the top five high school football teams this week.

Field Hockey Top 20, Oct. 11: Top 4 shakeup and an unbeaten squad joins the frayGet the latest New Jersey high school sports news, rankings, schedules, stats, scores, results & athletes info for high school football, soccer, wrestling, basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse and more at nj.com.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Maryland's Mike Locksley among AP's midseason Big Ten honoreesOhio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Maryland coach Mike Locksley are among the honorees in The Associated Press’ midseason report for the Big Ten. Harrison was picked as the top offensive player in voting by AP sports writers who cover league teams. Locksley was the choice for top coach after the Terrapins got off to their best start since 2001. Iowa's Cooper DeJean is top defensive player, Minnesota's Darius Taylor is top freshman, Michigan State's Nathan Carter is top transfer and Mich

Inside the St. Barth Villas That Come With the 2024 Oscar Gift BagsLuxury travel curator Cleo Anderson shares the top villas that she handpicked for the Academy Award nominees in the top five Oscar categories.