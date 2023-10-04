Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Superman: For All Seasons and a Lot of Wolverine

Some new and old books grace the list this week! We have several familiar Wolverine-related titles, with some newcomers. We cover an inspirational Superman gem and a trending new multimedia comic, Night of the Cadillacs. Dazzler receives yet another rumor boost.

#10: HEART ATTACK #1 | IMAGE | 2019 | As quickly as this book rose with confirmation that it would receive the live-action treatment, it fell off even quicker. Yet, it has made another appearance on this list. Fans can get swept up in the flurry of news that often batters the community, but projects with momentum behind them typically rise again.

#8: SUPERMAN FOR ALL SEASONS #1 | DC | 1998 | James Gunn strikes again! This book was relegated to the $5 and under bin for years, but no longer. Recently, James Gunn cited this book as one of his favorite Superman stories and an inspiration for the upcoming Superman: Legacy. It's a classic Superman story, following him through different points in life, narrated by those who affected him. headtopics.com

#6: NIGHT OF THE CADILLACS #1 – CVR A PRIOR | SCOUT COMICS | 2021 | Per the Hollywood Reporter, yet another deep-cut comic is receiving an adaptation. Ex Posse Studios and Scout Comics have teamed up with Sony to produce an adaptation featuring a member of a vampire gang running off with a human woman.

