Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Dracula, Fantastic Four, and Spawn

#10: WOLVERINE #36 – RYAN STEGMAN – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | This book took the community by storm the moment it hit local comic shops' shelves. It has continued to make waves as fans eagerly seek the first appearance of Hellverine. Surprisingly, the character's reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with this book remaining in high demand two months after its release. The hype has also extended to other issues in the"Weapons of Vengeance" storyline (see runners-up).

#8: FANTASTIC FOUR #244 | MARVEL | 1982 | The latest MCU rumors have ignited interest in this book, marking the first appearance of Frankie Raye as Nova, a herald of Galactus. Speculation suggests that the first herald we may encounter in the MCU will be female, making this book a focal point of attention.

#6: FANTASTIC FOUR #164 | MARVEL | 1975 | While Frankie Raye has already been mentioned, this is the book where she first appears, alongside Crusader (Marvel Boy) before their involvement with Galactus. When rumors began to circulate that the first female herald of Galactus would make her MCU debut, the community quickly embraced this book. Typically, the first appearance of an alter ego fetches higher prices in the aftermarket, but this book takes a different approach.

#4: DAZZLER #1 | MARVEL | 1981 | Although there is still no official confirmation, director Shawn Levy's recent comments have reignited speculation about Taylor Swift's possible appearance as Dazzler in Deadpool 3. Levy's response,"That would be a great idea," has energized the excitement surrounding this book. With Taylor Swift's recent rise to billionaire status as a pop star, she is more suitable than ever to portray the character.

United States Headlines Read more: COMICBOOK »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KIRO7SEATTLE: Suspects break into Bellingham comic shop, steal Magic cards, rare comicsThe Comics Place comic book store in Bellingham was robbed Tuesday morning with the thieves making off with comics and Magic the Gathering cards.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: Georgia back on top in KSL.com Sports Top 25 Fan Poll in Week 9Michigan's two-week run as the No. 1 team is over.

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

FIELDGULLS: Seahawks vs Ravens, Week 9: News, injury updates, odds, preview, recapThe top team in the NFC West takes on the top team in the AFC North.

Source: FieldGulls | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTS: 2023 college football top 10 rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 9Several national title contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pack, including Oregon, Georgia and Ohio State, who all had impressive wins this past weekend.

Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕

AP: Christian McCaffrey repeats as the top running back in the AP’s NFL Top 5 rankingsChristian McCaffrey has been scoring at a record-setting pace so far this season. That performance has helped the San Francisco 49ers star score the honor of being voted the top running back in the league by The Associated Press. McCaffrey got eight first-place votes and one second to be the only player named on all nine ballots.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

KIRO7SEATTLE: ‘You feel violated’: Lacey card, comic store targeted by smash-and-grab thieves“So seeing something I built with my hands be damaged to that degree was pretty painful,” owner Gabrielle Shephard said.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more ⮕