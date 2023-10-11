Too Much or Too Little 'Good' Cholesterol Linked to Increased Risk of Dementia

Sherri Gordon, CLC is a certified professional life coach, author, and journalist covering health and wellness, social issues, parenting, and mental health. She also has a certificate of completion from Ohio State's Patient and Community Peer Review Academy where she frequently serves as a community reviewer for grant requests for health research.

In contrast, researchers found no association between LDL-C (commonly referred to as “bad” cholesterol) and dementia. To look at the association between HDL levels and dementia, researchers first categorized individuals into five groups based on their average HDL-C. From there, they were able to notice some patterns.

Though these findings are intriguing, Ferguson explained that more research needs to be done before changes in behavior would be recommended. “High levels of HDL cholesterol have also been associated with increased risk for vascular disease,” Ferguson said. headtopics.com

For instance, the apolipoprotein E (APOE) genotype—the gene that makes a protein that carries cholesterol and other types of fat in the bloodstream—also has been associated with an increased risk of late-onset Alzheimer’s disease if people have the e4 allele (the gene that increases their risk.

Read more:

Health »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Mrs. Greenow's Little Dinner in the Close'That you are making love to a lady in earnest, talk to her a little more about your passion and a little less about your purse. Now, good night.'

Activists gather in Little Italy to call for return of Columbus statues 3 years after removalAs calls to shift the focus of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day have intensified in recent years, a group of activists in Chicago has increased their demands for Christopher Columbus statues to be reinstalled.

Sophie Turner Returns to Instagram With a Little Help From Taylor SwiftForget Bro Code, Bracelet Code is here to stay.

Merry Little Batman Release Date Set in New Poster for Prime Video SpecialComingSoon.net features the latest movie trailers and news, TV updates, video game reviews, anime releases, and more.

Merry Little Batman Key Art Confirms December Debut on Prime VideoIt was back in April when we learned that Amazon's Prime Video was getting into the 'Dark Knight' business in some very big ways. First, two seasons of Batman: Caped Crusader are on the way from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register – based on characters from DC and […]

First 'Merry Little Batman' Poster Brings Crime Fighting to the HolidaysThe first poster for the holiday special, Merry Little Batman, sees the caped crusader and Damian Wayne chased by a familiar villain.