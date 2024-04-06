Tony Orlando Reflects on Meeting Wounded Veteran During Iraq Trip

Tony Orlando , known for his hits in the '70s, has retired from live performing and touring. He considers meeting wounded veteran Brendan Marrocco as one of his proudest achievements. Orlando recalls his visit to a hospital in Germany where he met the wounded soldiers .

The German doctor warned him about the condition of the soldiers.

