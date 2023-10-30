Tony Evans Ph.D.

, is an assistant professor of social psychology at Tilburg University in the Netherlands. He conducts behavioral science research to understand how people make decisions involving trust, cooperation, and civility. He completed his BA in Psychology and Mathematical Methods in the Social Sciences in 2007 and completed his Ph.D. in Psychology at Brown University in 2012. His work lies at the intersection of social psychology, behavioral economics, and computational social science.
In the past week, people have launched coordinated attacks on high-end stores. These thefts reveal how cooperation and trust can lead to large-scale corruption.
How do you judge if an experience is good or bad? Research suggests that we remember experiences based on their endings and their most intense moments.
Can an algorithm predict how much your home is worth or who you'll fall in love with? It depends on the psychology of the people who built it.
Many organizations implement mindfulness training to reduce burnout and improve well-being. They may find that it triggers anger and cynicism instead. This is why.
Workers around the world are debating whether to change their careers. Research suggests you shouldn't settle too quickly for the status quo.
As the lines between real and fake blur, Americans increasingly chase the idea of authenticity. The first step may be to consider self-knowledge, truthfulness, and other building blocks on the road to personal growth.