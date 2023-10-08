Tonga’s Solomone Kata celebrates after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Tonga and Romania at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, outside Lille, France, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2023.

Both teams were drowned by Ireland, South Africa and Scotland in the deepest pool of the tournament, but against each other the ‘Ikale Tahi and Oaks found a contest in which they could express more of themselves and produced an entertaining, 10-try farewell.

Tonga blasted to 21-3 and Romania came back to close within four points twice. Tonga pulled away in the last quarter when its zippier backs added three more tries for seven in total. The Tongans’ highest score and biggest margin in Rugby World Cup history ensured a win at a fifth consecutive tournament. headtopics.com

Moala, making his World Cup debut at 32 after a five-game suspension from August, then bumped off two defenders for the second try, and Tonga used 10 phases to wear out Romania for try number three finished by left wing Afusipa Taumoepeau. William Havili converted all three.

Most of the 26 tackles Romania missed in the first half were in the first quarter as it looked like it was heading for yet another whipping.A throw-in to the front sent lock Adrian Motoc rumbling to the line and flanker Cristi Boboc plunged over. headtopics.com

Romania caught a break when Tonga lock Leva Fifita was yellow-carded for a high tackle. The Oaks drove a lineout, the ball popped loose, and scrumhalf Florin Surugiu had to beat only two props to dart in for a first Rugby World Cup try in his retirement match.

Alin Conache, the scrumhalf at flyhalf, made the sideline conversion to have Romania only 21-17 behind at halftime.

