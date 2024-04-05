Tomball Man Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Juvenile

A Tomball man accused of having sexual relations with a juvenile in exchange for money has been arrested, Montgomery County authorities say. According to the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, Joshua Houston has been charged with sexual assault of a child and solicitation of prostitution. The constable’s office says they launched an investigation on April 3 on a suspect who was accused of having sexual relations with a juvenile in exchange for money.

Authorities say he was allegedly meeting with the juvenile in The Woodlands area. According to the constable’s office, detectives posed as the victim online, and the suspect arranged to meet the undercover detectives to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money

Tomball Man Arrested Sexual Assault Juvenile Money Montgomery County

