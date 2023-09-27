Tomb Raider | Collider

Stay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Jeff also weighs in on Jared Leto's new movie 'The Little Things' and HBO's crime series 'The Investigation.'

Read more:

Collider »

'Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft' Anime Series Gets First Teaser TrailerLara Croft swings her way into the Netflix catalog in 2024.

PAW Patrol: The Movie | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Valentine's Day | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

It's Official: For The First Time Neutrinos Have Been Detected in a Collider ExperimentThe ghost, at long last, is actually in the machine.

Colin Farrell | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Jeremy Renner | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.