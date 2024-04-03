Tom Schwartz's Girlfriend Picks Outfit for Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Tom Schwartz revealed that his girlfriend, Sophia Skoro, picked his outfit for the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion. He thanked her for the assist and shared pictures of his favorite suit, which was vintage Jean Paul Gaultier.

Schwartz also mentioned Skoro's website where she rents and sells vintage clothing. They first sparked romance rumors in February and have been seen together on various occasions.

