Tom Sandoval's Apology Tour and Ariana Madix's Rise in Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules follows Tom Sandoval 's post-scandal apology tour after his affair with Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss. The cast largely sided with Ariana Madix , leading to Sandoval losing his standing in the group.

Meanwhile, Ariana's career soared as she filmed commercials, joined Dancing With the Stars, and became a Broadway star. She was even crowned Us Weekly's Reality Star of the Year.

