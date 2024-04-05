Tom Ripley's Deceptive Journey in the Netflix Series Ripley

Tom Ripley , a master of disguise and deceit, uses different aliases and acquires multiple residences in the new Netflix limited series Ripley. As his true identity as a con man is at risk of being exposed, he turns to murder.

The series follows Tom's journey from a life of scamming in New York City to becoming wealthy in Italy. Starring Andrew Scott as the treacherous protagonist, Ripley has received positive reviews since its release on April 4, 2024.

