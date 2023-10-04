Tom Paris Wasn't Kirk & Riker Despite Star Trek: Voyager Trying

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Despite Star Trek: Voyager's best efforts, the show attempting to model the character of Tom Paris (Robert Duncan McNeill) after Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) was the wrong choice. Paris was the USS Voyager's helmsman and a member of the main cast for all seven seasons of the show.

While Tom ended his time on Voyager as a devoted husband and father, he began the show as a notorious flirt and womanizer, which seemed to be the defining trait of his personality. The Star Trek franchise is no stranger to playboy characters, most notably James T. Kirk from Star Trek: The Original Series and William Riker from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Star Trek: Voyager Making Tom Paris Like Kirk & Riker Didn't Work While Kirk and Riker's romantic lives didn't wholly define them, Tom's initial personality only revolved around his relentless and often unpleasantly insistent pursuit of women, making him much more unlikeable.

However, the choice to focus solely on Tom's womanizing made him a much worse character. His attitude towards women in general in Voyager's first few seasons was borderline unpleasant, and the constant storylines involving him becoming entangled with another complicated love interest got tired and much less enjoyable the more the show reused them. headtopics.com

How Voyager Fixed Tom Paris' Character Problems Luckily, Voyager seemed to realize the issue with Tom's characterization in later seasons and took steps to fix the problem. This mainly involved dropping Tom's string of casual romances for a more stable relationship, which he found with B'Elanna Torres (Roxann Dawson), Voyager's Chief Engineer.

More importantly, however, Voyager gave Tom the chance at some different storylines with real substance, leading to his character and personality developing well beyond the role of the ship's resident flirt.

