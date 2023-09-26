Tom Krasovic: Padres closer Josh Hader is a product of MLB's profit-maximizing times

MLB stars have earned the ability to manage their own workload, particularly pitchers. 'Load management' pervades several sports, and can devalue the games. A healthy Hader stands to command tens of millions of guaranteed dollars. Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader gets set to deliver a pitch in a July 29 game.

Just last October, Hader could’ve run for local office and garnered a lot of votes, having authored one of the great innings in team history. He struck out Dodgers stars Trea Turner, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman before a thunderous, rain-soaked crowd at Petco Park as the Padres clinched the divisional series.

I don’t begrudge Hader exercising the leverage he earned by being one of the best relievers on the planet. He’s been fun to watch, turning his back to hitters and flinging explosive pitches. But once or twice in his first full season here, his version of “load management” has been something of an acquired taste. Sort of like apple cider vinegar or anchovies.On June 30, the skidding Padres could’ve fairly asked him to bend his policy and try to get six outs.nine days

without pitching. Behind him were raw, subpar candidates.

Read more:

sdut »

Tom Krasovic: Broncos' bad D derives from QB issues, the worst NFL problemThe Chargers have a durable star QB whose salary remains a huge bargain. The have nots live in a much harsher world, leading the Broncos, for example, down a painful road.

It's a gas: Rolling Stones team up with Padres, MLB on limited-edition vinyl releaseThe collectors’ item features colorful custom art of all 30 MLB teams.

MLB Padres vs Giants Box Score - Sep 26, 2023San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants MLB game box score for Sep 26, 2023.

MLB Padres vs Giants Box Score - Sep 25, 2023San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants MLB game box score for Sep 25, 2023.

Padres vs Giants Odds, Picks, & Predictions — September 25MLB odds, predictions, and picks for San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants on September 25. MLB free pick for Padres-Giants.

Today’s MLB Props Picks & Best Bets - September 25Free picks for MLB prop bets on September 25, swinging at today's MLB props and giving our best MLB prop picks, predictions, and baseball bets.

enter his calculations, though, in recent weeks and months?

A healthy Hader stands to command tens of millions of guaranteed dollars.

Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader gets set to deliver a pitch in a July 29 game.Just last October, Hader could’ve run for local office and garnered a lot of votes, having authored one of the great innings in team history. He struck out Dodgers stars Trea Turner, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman before a thunderous, rain-soaked crowd at Petco Park as the Padres clinched the divisional series.

I don’t begrudge Hader exercising the leverage he earned by being one of the best relievers on the planet. He’s been fun to watch, turning his back to hitters and flinging explosive pitches.

But once or twice in his first full season here, his version of “load management” has been something of an acquired taste. Sort of like apple cider vinegar or anchovies.On June 30, the skidding Padres could’ve fairly asked him to bend his policy and try to get six outs.nine days

without pitching. Behind him were raw, subpar candidates.

Preserving a tie, Hader threw a scoreless ninth inning on 20 pitches. Then he exited the game.

His replacement, Ray Kerr, allowed a game-tying home run in the 10th inning off a two-out, 2-1 pitch. An inning later, Drew Carlton, Kerr’s replacement,Somewhere, Padres Hall of Fame closer Goose Gossage screamed obscenities.

It’s dicey for a closer to balance the short-term demands that confront him with the fact that he’ll be needed for the stretch drive and the increasingly stressful World Series tournament, which runs up to 22 games for the winning team.

Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) signs autographs for fans before an April 30 game in Mexico City.The bottom line for Hader’s Padres tenure: he delivered excellent results.

When the team most needed him last year, he did his share, for sure, to push it toward the wild card and the club’s first National League Championship Series since 1998. He has posted a 1.19 ERA and 31 saves in 57 games heading into Tuesday.

If several of his teammates had lived up to fair expectations as Hader did, the Padres would be headed to the postseason.

He would’ve been ready to shine, judging by his workload and performance. He would’ve loosened some of his workload policies, given that he did last year to get four outs against L.A..

I believe Hader made a business decision Monday night. And perhaps on June 30 as well. Lots of MLB folks, from ownership on down, make business decisions that could call into question their commitment to a particular game or series or season.

They Brewers knew when they traded Hader to the Padres last summer that he could help San Diego in the wild-card race, perhaps at his old club’s expense. When Milwaukee’s bullpen subsequently unraveled, a fair argument could be made that the Padres, who had MLB’s fifth-highest payroll, bought their first full-season playoff berth since 2006.

So A.J. Preller’s trade for Hader paid off last season, and netted further dividends in the postseason.

A repeat scenario this year was realistic — the Padres grabbing one of the three wild cards, Hader flexing his muscles against playoff competition.

The most disappointing of Padres seasons played out instead.