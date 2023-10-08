Tom Hiddleston's Best TV Shows, According to Rotten Tomatoes

From superhero epics to emotional period dramas, Tom Hiddleston has built a repertoire of impressive performances over the last two decades. Though most famously known for his role as Loki - the Norse God of Mischief - in the MCU, the English actor has dazzled in a range of roles that span across the stage and screen.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT But where his movies often become global-hits, and garner great critical acclaim, this shouldn't overshadow his contributions to television. From thrilling spy stories to expanding the lore of his superhero character, each TV program is imbued with great drama, action and humor, as he portrays incredibly complex beings.

Portraying Magnus Martinsson, the junior counterpart to Wallander's investigative team, Hiddleston shows his early prowess in the gripping British crime drama. As the enthusiastic youngster, Martinsson not only utilizes his intelligence and bravery, but he also becomes the source of levity for the team. headtopics.com

Loki's unexpected death in Avengers: Infinity Warwas incredibly heartbreaking for many fans. Thankfully, his multiversal variant's escape gave his character a new breath of life. Exploring new arcs, new relationships, and new worlds that had never been discovered before - Loki not only revitalized the tropes of redemption narratives, but also the MCU itself.

Having been long proud of his theatrical background, it's no surprise that Hiddleston was able to quickly captivate viewers in his portrayal of King Henry V. Showcasing his growth from young Prince to commanding King, Hiddleston's screen presence is praiseworthy as he packs in great intensity and nuance into his evolving character. headtopics.com

Read more:

Collider »

New Netflix Thriller Is Certified Fresh on Rotten TomatoesFair Play debuted on Netflix on Friday.

The Exorcist 1973 Drops 6 Points On Rotten Tomatoes After Adding Dozens Of New ReviewsAfter many new reviews are added during the release of The Exorcist: Believer, the Rotten Tomatoes score for the original 1973 The Exorcist drops.

Prime Video's New Horror Film Is Certified Fresh On Rotten TomatoesTotally Killer is a hit with both critics and audiences.

How Does The Exorcist: Believer's Audience Score Compare To Its Critics Score On Rotten Tomatoes?The Exorcist: Believer isn't faring well with critics or audiences.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.After being determined Rotten by critics, The Exorcist: Believer gets an official audience score from Rotten Tomatoes after opening in theaters.

8 HBO shows have 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic scores, and they’re not the ones you think8 HBO shows have a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it might not be the shows you'd expect to see.