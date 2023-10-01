Tom Hanks warns of ‘AI version of me’ promoting dental plan: ‘Beware!!’

Tom Hanks says he's not part of an ad for a dental service that uses an AI rendering of himself.

"There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me," the message continued. "I have nothing to do with it."

"Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are, by way of AI or deep fake technology… I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that's it, but my performances can go on and on and on," Hanks said.

"Outside of the understanding that it's been done by AI or deep fake, there'll be nothing to tell you that it's not me and me alone, and it's going to have some degree of lifelike quality," he continued.

Of course, Hanks isn't the only celebrity who has spoken out about AI.

Tom Hanks, 67, took to Instagram on Sunday to warn followers that he was not involved in a promotional video for a dental plan that he says features an AI-generated version of himself.

"Today, everyone is frightened of it, of where this is gonna go," Schwarzenegger, 76, said about the state of AI during an event called, "An Evening With Arnold Schwarzenegger," for his "extraordinary" writing, noting that when the movie premiered in 1984, they had "just scratched the surface" of AI.

“Now over the course of decades, it has become a reality,” Schwarzenegger continued. “So it’s not any more fantasy or kind of futuristic. It is here today. And so this is the extraordinary writing of Jim Cameron.”

