Tom Hanks Makes Surprise Appearance in Yellowstone Prequel Series 1883

There's no denying that Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series 1883 is something of a Western television epic. The Paramount+ series offers an honest portrayal of the harshness of the American West and expands upon an era of US history that we can't fully seem to get past. As the Dutton family – led by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's James and Margaret Dutton – make their way northwestward, they encounter plenty of historical figures.

But none were more exciting than the surprise appearance by none other than Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks, who shows up in a Civil War flashback in the second episode, 'Behind Us, a Cliff.' Although Sheridan is known for drawing in big-name actors for meaty roles, the likes of which include Kevin Costner, Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and soon-to-be Matthew McConaughey, the surprise appearance from Tom Hanks was exactly that, a surprise. Though he only appears in a single scene, his impact on the miniseries remains, and his actions stick with McGraw's James Dutton throughout their treacherous journey

