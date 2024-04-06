Tom Felton Reveals One Cut Scene from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

There is one Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets scene that Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) wishes had not been cut. Chamber of Secrets was the second Harry Potter movie and was released in 2002. While the central members of the cast were Daniel Radcliffe ( Harry Potter ), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Felton's Draco still played a central role as Harry's rival, as Harry spends much of the movie suspecting that Draco is Salazar Slytherin's heir.
Much of Chamber of Secrets is spent developing the lore of the Wizarding World, and the Malfoy family is a central part of that world. Still, in an interview with E! News, Felton revealed that there was one Chamber of Secrets scene that could have better communicated their importance. While it was released on a DVD, it never made the theatrical cut
Tom Felton Harry Potter Chamber Of Secrets Scene Regret Cut
