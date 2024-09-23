Tom Brady Shows Off Intense Workout Routine Amid Broadcasting Career

Tom Brady is three weeks into his NFL broadcasting career and is developing his own voice as the 2024 season continues to churn on. Brady may not be slinging the pill as often as he used to, but that doesn’t mean he’s not staying in shape. The seven-time Super Bowl champion posted his workout routine on Monday.
Color analysts have to stay in shape too!' he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. 'Added some swimming into the workout routine this year… great muscle resistance and some aerobic cardio all at once. This mornings circuit below.' The circuit included some time in the pool, 4x100 free, 4x25 fast, 25 recovery and 2x200 free, as well as, 20x Weighted step up, 20x Heavy resistance band pushup, 10x Box Jump — repeated four times.
He has appeared more relaxed since then. The next game the tandem of Brady and Burkhardt will call is the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game this coming Sunday. The Buccaneers defeated the Eagles in last season’s NFC Divisional Round matchup. The Eagles defeated the Brady-led Buccaneers in the NFL legend’s final game of his career in the 2022 season. Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.
Tom Brady NFL Broadcasting Workout Fitness
