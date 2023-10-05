Tom Brady's Raiders ownership stake stalled over discount price he was given

that Brady's part-ownership stake is still being held up in part because of the discount he was given. One of the three sources cited by the Post said that"the deal would be unlikely to be ratified at the proposed price." According to one of the Post's sources, it's believed Brady might be getting a discount of as much as approximately 70 percent.

The Post reported that NFL owners are not expected to approve the deal to make Brady a part owner at the league meeting on Oct. 17-18. It must be approved by 24 of 32 owners. Presumably, the NFL wants Brady involved in ownership as much as Davis does. He's one of the iconic figures in league history. Within the Post's story, it was speculated that some within the league want the deal to go through and perhaps a compromise can be reached. Brady has always been good in the final two minutes of a game.

