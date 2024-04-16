Toll Collector's Premonition Saves Her from Garbage Truck Crash

A toll collector at the Jersey Shore called out of work after she said she had a feeling something bad was going to happen. Hours later, a garbage truck crash ed into the toll plaza where she works.

“I had just like a really like, bad gut feeling that something was going to happen. Like something terrible was going to happen,” she said.“I actually had a feeling that I was going to get in a car accident. And it was so strong, that I actually called out and I literally never call out of work,” Daley said.

“My immediate response honestly, I dropped to my knees and just started crying. I was praying for everybody involved and thanking God that I had that feeling to call out,” she said.

Toll Collector Premonition Jersey Shore Garbage Truck Crash Accident

