Emily Palmer is a Senior Crime Writer at PEOPLE, where she has been a reporter since 2023. Her work has frequently appeared in The New York Times and Cosmopolitan Magazine.after being left alone in a car with an unsecured gun in Lansing, Mich., has died, police and prosecutors tell PEOPLE.

“The Lansing Police Department is saddened to report the 2-year-old has passed away from his injuries,” Jordan Gulkis, a spokeswoman for the Lansing Police Department, tells PEOPLE.Ingham County Prosecutor John J. Dewane said in a statement Thursday night that he will review the case "for any and all criminal charges."

"No child should have access to a handgun, period," Dewane said. "However, due to the widespread proliferation of firearms, guns are all too readily available for children to encounter." The accidental shooting occurred outside a Sunoco gas station in Lansing, Mich., just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said.. (The man’s name will not be released until his arraignment, Gulkis said, and Scott Hughes, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office tells PEOPLE that no charges will be filed until at least the weekend.) headtopics.com

Firefighters rushed the toddler, whose name has still not been released due to his age, to a local hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to the gunshot wound Wednesday night.passed earlier this year, gun owners must keep firearms “unloaded and locked with a locking device or stored in a locked box or container if it is reasonably known that a minor is or is likely to be present on the premises.

If they do not and a child access the gun, causing a death, the gun owner faces up to 15 years behind bars and/or a fine of $10,000. However, that law does not go into effect until March 2024, the county prosecutor says, so it will not be applicable in this case. In the future, that law "will make a difference," Dewane said."Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family and friends in this tragedy, but of course thoughts and prayers are not enough," Dewane said. "We must take action, to find some measure of justice and prevent similar acts from taking more of our community's children. headtopics.com

