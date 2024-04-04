Toddler Bitten by Rattlesnake on Scottsdale Hiking Trail

A toddler is recovering after being bitten by a rattlesnake on a hiking trail in Scottsdale . The 3-year-old boy was bitten on the leg and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition . The incident occurred on the Granite Mountain trail and the child's grandfather was carrying him off the trail when emergency crews arrived.

