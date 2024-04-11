Todd Chrisley Ordered to Pay $755,000 for Slandering Georgia Tax Investigator

Todd Chrisley has been ordered to pay $755,000 for slandering a Georgia tax investigator on social media and podcasts. The jury found Chrisley liable for two claims of libel and slander but not liable on a third.

The investigator was awarded $350,000 in compensatory damages, $170,000 in punitive damages, and $235,000 in attorney fees. Chrisley's lawyer released a statement expressing their disappointment with the verdict.

Todd Chrisley Slander Georgia Tax Investigation Court Case Damages

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



usweekly / 🏆 390. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Savannah Chrisley Wants Todd, Julie Chrisley Out of Prison by 'Summer'Savannah Chrisley is being optimist about her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley prison sentence and hopes they will be out by this summer

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Savannah Chrisley admits she was 'privileged,' 'tone-deaf' before parents Todd, Julie went to prisonEXCLU: Savannah Chrisley admits she was ‘privileged,’ ‘tone-deaf’ before parents Todd, Julie went to prison

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Todd Chrisley is ordered to pay Georgia investigator $755,000 in defamation lawsuit lossA federal jury found that reality TV star and prison inmate Todd Chrisley defamed a Georgia Department of Revenue investigator.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Jailed Todd Chrisley Ordered To Pay $755K In Defamation LawsuitTodd Chrisley is facing another legal and financial setback while behind bars -- this time a federal jury ruling he defamed a Georgia Department of Revenue investigator.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Todd Chrisley Will Struggle Paying $755K Defamation Judgment, Lawyer SaysTodd Chrisley is gonna have a hard time paying the 3 quarters-of-a-million dollar judgment against him while behind bars -- so says his attorney, who tells us TC's got bigger fish to fry.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Savannah Chrisley Talks 'Masked Singer' Experience, Says She Did It to Make Her Parents Laugh (Exclusive)The singer, who performed as The Afghan Hound, was eliminated on Wednesday in week 2 of season 11.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »