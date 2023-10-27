Today’s Wordle #861 Hints, Clues And Answer For Saturday, October 28th

It’s the weekend! Huzzah! The very last weekend of October. I finally got my Halloween decorations up, just in the nick of time. I’ll have to leave them up a while after the holiday because it’s silly to go to all the trouble just to box it all up again. Then it’s Thanksgiving and down come the Christmas decorations. I do love all these holidays, though, so it’s no trouble.

I don’t think I’ll dress up for Halloween this year, though I could change my mind about that. We shall see. My go-to Halloween costume lately has been lumberjack, which is both the mascot of the local university and super easy since I have flannel shirts and all the other trappings of your typical burly, bearded lumberjack.

What are you doing for Halloween, dearest Wordlers? Other than Wordling of course! Speaking of which . . . let’s do this Wordle!I linked to above and read the word and thought “That would make a good opening guess for Wordle!” Sure enough, it left me with two yellow boxes and only 66 remaining solutions.: The Old French term"maçon" itself has its origins in the Medieval Latin word"macio" or"macionem," which also pertains to the building trade. headtopics.com

The term"mason" came to be used in English in the context of a worker skilled in building with stone or brick. Over time, it also came to be associated with the fraternal organization of Freemasonry, but that's a separate evolution of the term in terms of its cultural and symbolic meanings.I’ve been playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordle against my nemesis Wordle But. Now you should play against me! I can be your nemesis! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course).

Read more:

ForbesTech »

Wordle Today (#860): Wordle answer and hints for October 27Trying to solve the Wordle today? If you're stuck, we've got a few hints that will help you keep your Wordle streak alive. Read more ⮕

Wordle Today (#859): Wordle answer and hints for October 26Trying to solve the Wordle today? If you're stuck, we've got a few hints that will help you keep your Wordle streak alive. Read more ⮕

Today's Wordle Answer & Hints for October 26, 2023 (Puzzle #859)October 26th’s Wordle answer features an unusual word that is sure to cause some headaches and random guesses. Read more ⮕

Today’s Wordle #860 Hints, Clues And Answer For Friday, October 27thI write about TV shows like House Of The Dragon, The Witcher, The Rings Of Power, Stranger Things, Yellowjackets, Severance and many others. I also cover movies, video games, comic books and novels, largely in the fantasy, science-fiction, horror and superhero genres. Read more ⮕

Today's Wordle Answer & Hints for October 25, 2023 (Puzzle #858)25th October's Wordle features a repeating letter that will complicate the puzzle for many players if they don't use relevant hints. Read more ⮕

Write-in candidate Bill Castle needs your voteBill Castle will work to serve the people of Boiling Springs. Read more ⮕