Today’s Iconic Moment in NY Sports: Muhammad Ali defends heavyweight title at MSG in 15-round classic bout

September 29, 1977: Muhammad Ali scores a 15-round unanimous decision over Earnie Shavers to retain the heavyweight championship of the world at Madison Square Garden.

September 29, 1977:

Muhammad Ali scores a 15-round unanimous decision over Earnie Shavers to retain the heavyweight championship of the world at Madison Square Garden.

Read more:

nypost »

11 iconic L.A. homes you can tour IRL: Frank Lloyd Wright, Neutra, Eames and moreIs the quintessential L.A. home a Midcentury Modern dream, stately Craftsman or a colorful Spanish Colonial? Take a tour and decide for yourself.

The Challenge Season 39 Trailer Reveals Brutal New Twist With CT Tamburello & Other Iconic WinnersThe Challenge season 39 brings brand-new twists.

A giant moon collision may have given rise to Saturn's iconic rings, study suggestsSaturn's iconic rings have long puzzled scientists. Now, they may have some answers.

Teen Arrested After Iconic Sycamore Gap Tree Is ‘Deliberately Felled’“My heart was ripped out,” photographer Ian Sproat told the BBC.

Yu-Gi-Oh's Three Most Iconic Monsters Are Actually Much Deeper Than Fans ThinkYu-Gi-Oh!'s main monsters have a deeper meaning.

Photographers Left Devastated After Iconic Tree is Cut Down by VandalsIt was a beautiful tree.